Salmon in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve salmon
Lucky Fins
1441 N Eagle Rd, Meridian
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Caesar with Salmon
|$18.00
chopped romaine, shaved parm, miso Caesar dressing, house-made croutons\t\t\t\t\t
topped with Grilled Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Honey-Chipotle Salmon
|$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte
112 E Idaho, Meridian
|Smoked Salmon Fettucine
|$17.99
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian
|Blackened Salmon
|$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill
3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian
|Korean Salmon
|$22.50
wok-seared salmon, asparagus, sesame-garlic glaze
Sid's Garage Meridian
3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian
|Grilled Salmon
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lemon-dill vinaigrette
Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus
729 N Main St, Meridian
|Salmon Bites
|$13.00
Panko and fried salmon dressed with a sweet soy glaze, spicy aioli, siracha, placed on sweet sesame slaw, scallions and seeds