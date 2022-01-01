Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Meridian

Go
Meridian restaurants
Toast

Meridian restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Lucky Fins

1441 N Eagle Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips - Salmon$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Caesar with Salmon$18.00
chopped romaine, shaved parm, miso Caesar dressing, house-made croutons\t\t\t\t\t
topped with Grilled Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Honey-Chipotle Salmon$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
More about Lucky Fins
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte image

FRENCH FRIES

Deja Brew Laugh a Latte

112 E Idaho, Meridian

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Fettucine$17.99
More about Deja Brew Laugh a Latte
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian

Avg 4.2 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
GF Blackened Salmon$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill

3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (4429 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Salmon$22.50
wok-seared salmon, asparagus, sesame-garlic glaze
Korean Salmon$22.50
wok-seared salmon, asparagus, sesame-garlic glaze
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill
Sid's Garage Meridian image

 

Sid's Garage Meridian

3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$14.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lemon-dill vinaigrette
More about Sid's Garage Meridian
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus

729 N Main St, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bites$13.00
Panko and fried salmon dressed with a sweet soy glaze, spicy aioli, siracha, placed on sweet sesame slaw, scallions and seeds
More about Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus

Browse other tasty dishes in Meridian

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Apple Salad

Meatloaf

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Prime Ribs

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Meridian to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston