Mikey B's

FUN CASUAL DINING WITH EMPHASIS ON NEW BEDFORD SEAFOOD, MAINE CLAMS AND FRESH LOBSTER. NEW BEDFORD SEAFOOD PLATTER & FISH & CHIPS OUR SPECIALTY. GREAT SELECTION OF CRAFT BURGERS 10 & 12 OZ. FINE SELECTION OF SANDWICHES AND MEXICAN ITEMS.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

989 Victoria Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)

Popular Items

10oz Bacon Cheese Burger$14.99
Fish & Chips English Batter$16.99
Combo Platter$20.99
Seafood Platter$27.99
Fried Sea Scallops$18.99
Clam Strips$18.99
8" Cheese Pizza$7.00
Clam Chowder
Fish & Chips Light$16.99
10oz Scull Burger$14.99
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

989 Victoria Street

New Bedford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
