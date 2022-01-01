Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

Popular Items

Mexican Style Corn In A Cup$3.75
Grilled-sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese, paprika and lime wedges.
Carne Asada Street Taco$3.75
Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken on a crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, mixed cheese and pico.
Beef Birria Taco W/ Consume$5.25
Slow cooked beef on a grilled corn tortilla, with shredded queso blanco, onions and cilantro
Pops' crispy beef taco$3.50
Seasoned ground beef , fried corn tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
Egg and Cheese Taco$2.75
Scrambled eggs and shredded cheese
Bean and Cheese taco$2.75
Scratch made refried beans, shredded cheese
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Marinated pork on a corn tortilla, served with pineapple, cilantro, and onions
Beef Fajita Taco$4.25
Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture
Beef Birria Taco$3.75
Slow cooked beef on a grilled corn tortilla, with shredded queso blanco, onions and cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

112 W 8th St, Georgetown TX 78626

Directions

