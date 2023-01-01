Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cherry pies in
Minot
/
Minot
/
Cherry Pies
Minot restaurants that serve cherry pies
HAMBURGERS
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
Avg 4.2
(383 reviews)
Cherry Pie
$4.29
One slice of delicious Cherry Pie
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
WITH ROOM COFFEE
815 North Broadway, Minot
No reviews yet
Summer Cherry Pie Infusion
$6.53
Fresh cherries, white mocha, cream and redbull.
More about WITH ROOM COFFEE
