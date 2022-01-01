Pumpkin pies in Minot

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$3.99
One slice of home made pumpkin pie
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
THE STATION image

 

The Station - 1303 South Broadway

1303 South Broadway, Minot

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PUMPKIN PIE FRAPPE$5.95
More about The Station - 1303 South Broadway

