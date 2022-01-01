Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pumpkin pies in
Minot
/
Minot
/
Pumpkin Pies
Minot restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
HAMBURGERS
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
1712 20th Ave SE, Minot
Avg 4.2
(383 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie
$3.99
One slice of home made pumpkin pie
More about Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
The Station - 1303 South Broadway
1303 South Broadway, Minot
No reviews yet
PUMPKIN PIE FRAPPE
$5.95
More about The Station - 1303 South Broadway
