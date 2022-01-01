Go
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

Wood smoked daily! Family owned and operated since 2009!

BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR • $

Popular Items

PULLED CHICKEN FAMILY SPECIAL$32.00
SERVES 3-5: 1.5 LBS BBQ WITH 3 LARGE SIDES, BUNS OR HUSH PUPPIES
HUSH PUPPIES
PULLED PORK PLATE$10.00
1/2 LB PULLED PORK, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES
HALF RACK OF RIBS PLATE$15.00
1/2 RACK SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES
MAC & CHEESE
1 LB. PORK BBQ$14.00
PORK FAMILY SPECIAL$30.00
SERVES 3-5: 1.5 LBS BBQ WITH 3 LARGE SIDES, BUNS OR HUSH PUPPIES
PULLED CHICKEN PLATE$11.00
1/2 LB PULLED CHICKEN, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES
Extra Bun$0.25
Extra Sauce$0.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR

MINT HILL NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
