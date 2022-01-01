Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Missoula

Missoula restaurants
Missoula restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula

2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Osaka Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
More about Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Chicken Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$6.50
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
More about Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

