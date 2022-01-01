Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Missoula

Missoula restaurants
Missoula restaurants that serve yakisoba

Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula

2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula

Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Large$5.95
Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.
Vegetable Yakisoba Pan$33.95
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.
Beef Yakisoba Pan$44.95
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
More about Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

Pork Yakisoba Pan$39.95
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.
Beef Yakisoba Pan$44.95
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
Shrimp Yakisoba Large$10.75
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.
More about Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

