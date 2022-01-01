Go
GRILL

206 5th St • $$

Avg 4.9 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

The Kids are Alright$7.95
For the kids! Your choice of a single patty burger with cheese or a hot dog with ketchup and mustard! Served with a side of fries.
Philly Collins$12.95
Hooked on a Feta$10.95
Fries topped with lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, and feta cheese!
Make it healthy! Put it on a salad instead!
Mac and Cheese$3.95
Hot Stuff$12.95
Hand breaded chicken breast with avocado ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun. Toss in Buffalo or Honey Sriracha sauce for $1!
Iggy Pops$7.95
Cream cheese, goat cheese, jack cheese, onion and roasted jalapeno. Panko crusted and served with avocado ranch.
Ranch$0.50
The Funk Factory$12.95
A Sausage topped with Pulled Pork, Cheese Sauce, Pickle, BBQ Sauce, and Fried Onion Strings served on a hoagie.
The Bacon Hendrix Experience$12.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

206 5th St

West Des Moines IA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

