Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flat iron steaks in
Moab
/
Moab
/
Flat Iron Steaks
Moab restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
Horizon View
812 S. Main St., Moab
No reviews yet
Flat Iron Steak
$24.00
8 oz. grilled to your specifications and served with a choice of two sides
More about Horizon View
Gloria's Corner Cafe - 20 S. Main St.
20 S. Main St., Moab
No reviews yet
8 OZ FLAT IRON STEAK
$26.00
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe - 20 S. Main St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Moab
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Quesadillas
Quinoa Salad
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Beef Patties
Fajitas
Chili Burgers
More near Moab to explore
Durango
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(174 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston