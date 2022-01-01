Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve tacos

Spitfire Smokehouse

2 South 100 West, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Plate$15.00
Three Street Style BBQ Tacos loaded with Pork, Chicken or Andouille Sausage topped with Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Onions.
Taco of the Day$15.00
Three Street Style BBQ Tacos topped with Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Onions.
More about Spitfire Smokehouse
The Spoke on Center

5 N Main St, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Grilled atlantic cod with cabbage pico de gallo on your choice of flour* or corn tortillas. Served with avocado & rice
More about The Spoke on Center
Gloria's Corner Cafe

20 S. Main St., Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 FISH OR SHRIMP TACOS (GF)$16.00
Served with cabbage, red onion and green onion on a corn tortilla and mango salsa sauce, garnished with guacamole and cilantro lime crema
CHANTEL'S STEAK TACOS (GF)$16.00
(3) Topped with onion, cilantro, house-made salsa and guacamole with a side of beans
CAULIFLOWER TACOS (GF, V)$14.00
(3) with avocado, garnished with radishes and onion with a creamy almond sauce on organic corn tortillas
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.50
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

