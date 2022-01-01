Tacos in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve tacos
Spitfire Smokehouse
2 South 100 West, Moab
|Taco Plate
|$15.00
Three Street Style BBQ Tacos loaded with Pork, Chicken or Andouille Sausage topped with Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Onions.
|Taco of the Day
|$15.00
Three Street Style BBQ Tacos topped with Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Onions.
The Spoke on Center
5 N Main St, Moab
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled atlantic cod with cabbage pico de gallo on your choice of flour* or corn tortillas. Served with avocado & rice
Gloria's Corner Cafe
20 S. Main St., Moab
|2 FISH OR SHRIMP TACOS (GF)
|$16.00
Served with cabbage, red onion and green onion on a corn tortilla and mango salsa sauce, garnished with guacamole and cilantro lime crema
|CHANTEL'S STEAK TACOS (GF)
|$16.00
(3) Topped with onion, cilantro, house-made salsa and guacamole with a side of beans
|CAULIFLOWER TACOS (GF, V)
|$14.00
(3) with avocado, garnished with radishes and onion with a creamy almond sauce on organic corn tortillas