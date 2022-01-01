Veggie burgers in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Milts Stop n Eat
Milts Stop n Eat
356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab
|Open-Faced Veggie Burger smothered with Veggie Black Bean Chili
|$7.50
Vegan Patty served open faced on a grilled brioche bun;
smothered in veggie black bean chili
|Veggie Burger
|$6.00
garden burger brand; vegan patty;
on a grilled brioche bun with;
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle,
ketchup and mustard
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
Gloria's Corner Cafe
20 S. Main St., Moab
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$14.00
Beyond burger served on a bun with sprouts and avocado