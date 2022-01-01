Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Moab

Moab restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Moab
  • /
  • Veggie Burgers

Moab restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Milts Stop n Eat image

 

Milts Stop n Eat

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Open-Faced Veggie Burger smothered with Veggie Black Bean Chili$7.50
Vegan Patty served open faced on a grilled brioche bun;
smothered in veggie black bean chili
Veggie Burger$6.00
garden burger brand; vegan patty;
on a grilled brioche bun with;
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle,
ketchup and mustard
More about Milts Stop n Eat
Gloria's Corner Cafe image

 

Gloria's Corner Cafe

20 S. Main St., Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE BURGER$14.00
Beyond burger served on a bun with sprouts and avocado
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Veggie Burger$12.50
Grilled kale & mixed veggie burger. Tomato, lettuce, onion & vegan cheese. Served on a vegan brioche bun.
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

