Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & 6oz Salsa$5.00
Mexico City Tacos
Cilantro, red onions, tomatillo salsa
Mexican Chopped Salad$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
Two item Combo$13.49
Carne Asada$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
TS Caddy Margarita$11.99
Gourmet Parilla Bowl
Mexican rice bowl with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, red onion escabeche, corn salsa roja
Classicas (Red Sauce)$15.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4628 Point Fosdick Dr

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

