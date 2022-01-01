Go
Mojo Taqueria Boulder

This is the ordering page for the Boulder location only.

2785 Iris Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga$4.25
braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro
3 Taco Plate$14.50
Choice of any 3 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Gobernador$4.50
grilled shrimp, bacon, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF)
Carnitas$4.25
citrus braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple, jalapeño salsa, cilantro. (GF)
Enchiladas$13.00
your choice of enchiladas smothered with red guajillo (GF) or pork green chile sauce. Topped with cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans. (GF with red sauce)
Short Rib$4.50
guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija
2 Taco Plate$11.50
Choice of any 2 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Burrito$12.50
rice, black beans, asadero, crema, pico + your choice of main
Mojo Bowl$13.00
rice, black beans, choice of protein or veggies, guacamole, crema and pickled red onions. (GF)
Baja Fish$4.50
Pacifico-battered fried fish, cabbage slaw, crema, pico de gallo, escabeche
Location

2785 Iris Avenue

Boulder CO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
