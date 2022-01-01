Go
Toast

MOMO - Riverfront Park

Located in Riverfront Park, MOMO is a purveyor of American dining from esteemed Chef Justin Moore
MOMO is founded on the principle of being creative and having fun in hopes that our guest will share our excitement. As husband and wife owners Justin & Iryna we truly appreciate the guest that continue to make our dreams come true. It is shaped by our craftsman approach to cooking, our cocktail program, the culture of our city, and the products of our local farmers and fishermen.
Our menu options are seasonal, and change based on the ingredient's availability and inspirations of the kitchen. We take pride in our values and hope to continue to grow and support the local food community.

1049 Everglades Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DEVILED EGGS$10.00
white cheddar pimento. bacon. smoked paprika
MOMO BURGER$11.00
smashed diner style patty. shaved lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american cheese. special sauce. martin's bun
BLUBERRY-BASIL SALAD$12.00
local lettuces. charred apricot. candied walnut. feta. blueberry vinaigrette
PATTY MELT$14.00
two smashed diner style patties. roasted mushrooms. caramelized onion. swiss. shaved lettuce. A1 aoili. toasted brioche
Pimento & Pickles$10.00
white cheddar pimento cheese. pickled veggies. chicharrons
TUNA MELT$14.00
kosher dill. dukes. whole grain mustard. aged cheddar. brioche
KETTLE COOKED TURKEY$12.00
brioche. aged cheddar. romaine. apple berry jam
FRIED CHICKEN$12.00
buttermilk brined. white cheddar pimento cheese. shaved lettuce. pickle. martin's bun
MOMO burger$11.00
smashed diner style patty. shaved lettuce. tomato. onion. pickle. american cheese. special sauce. martin's bun
OLD SCHOOL BABY WEDGE$14.00
heirloom tomato. smoked bacon. gorgonzola. pickled onion. avocado-green goddess dressing
See full menu

Location

1049 Everglades Avenue

North Charleston SC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Holy City Brewing

No reviews yet

Order food and to-go beer online and pick up at our take-out window!

The Porter Room at Holy City Brewing

No reviews yet

The Porter Room at Holy City Brewing is a private event space sharing the same address.

Three Sirens - Park Circle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nippitaty Distillery

No reviews yet

Handcrafted spirits and cocktails

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston