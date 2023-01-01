Burritos in Morton
Morton restaurants that serve burritos
More about Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
25 East Adams Street, Morton
|California Burrito
|$13.00
More about La Fiesta - Morton
La Fiesta - Morton
837 West Jackson Street, Morton
|Order of Burritos Deluxe
|$12.00
An order of 2 burritos, your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or beef tips. Topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
|Fiesta Burrito
|$12.99
A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.