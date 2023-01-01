Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Morton

Morton restaurants
Morton restaurants that serve burritos

Dac's Smokehouse - Morton image

 

Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street

25 East Adams Street, Morton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Burrito$13.00
More about Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
Item pic

 

La Fiesta - Morton

837 West Jackson Street, Morton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Order of Burritos Deluxe$12.00
An order of 2 burritos, your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or beef tips. Topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Fiesta Burrito$12.99
A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.
More about La Fiesta - Morton

