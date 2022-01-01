Go
Motek Aventura Mall

Israeli Mediterranean Lunch and Dinner!

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938

Popular Items

Crunchy Cabbage$12.00
cabbage, crispy shallots, toasted
almonds, ja'ala seeds, mint honey vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel$21.00
crispy chicken schnitzel in toasted challah bread with cabbage, pickles, tomatoes, greens, sumac onions, harissa aioli
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL$20.00
grilled chicken (glatt kosher), topped on your choice base, with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
Eggplant Salad$11.00
roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, sumac, pine nuts, nana
Hummus Tehina$12.00
Tehina, Olive Oil, Paprika
Crispy Cauliflower$13.00
cauliflower, harissa honey glaze, fresh mint (moderately spicy)
Fries$8.00
ARAYES BURGER$23.00
Lebanese grilled beef stuffed pita (glatt kosher grass-fed beef), choice of fries or Israeli salad, served with harissa aioli and tahini
Chicken Shawarma$22.00
chicken thighs, pickled onions, hummus, served with mixed greens, amba aioli, and pita
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel$23.00
crispy chicken schnitzel, hummus, served with mixed greens, harissa aioli, and pita
Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938

Aventura FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
