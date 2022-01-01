Motek Aventura Mall
Israeli Mediterranean Lunch and Dinner!
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938
Popular Items
Location
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938
Aventura FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jrk!
Jrk! is the evolution of Jamaican cuisine, where chef-inspired dishes are served with a vibrant fast-casual environment. Who’s ready?
Yip
Yip is a dim sum fast casual concept initially founded on handcrafting dumplings from scratch every morning. Our dim sum shifu (master) creates small batches to ensure the yummiest taste in each bite.
Ladurée - Miami
Ladurée the authentic experience in Miami Aventura, offering a wide range of unique classic and seasonal macarons flavors. The Ladurée life: dreams, little pleasures enjoyed here and there, fantasy, rainbows and marshmallows. Ladurée is a veritable song to sweets and pastry innovation. Every moment of creation is an intense experience.
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
Located inside Aventura Mall on the 3rd Floor at Treats Food Hall.
Build your own Mediterranean pita, bowl or salad from our selection of bases, dips/spreads, proteins, toppings and sauces, all made in-house from scratch daily!