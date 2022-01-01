Go
Mr.Chingon LLC

12701 Nutty Brown Road

Popular Items

Beans and cheese taco$2.50
Sausage,potato,egg and cheese$3.50
bacon egg and cheese$3.20
make your taco$2.00
choriso egg and cheese$3.20
potato egg and cheese$3.20
El Chingon$8.50
Asada steak, frijoles de la olla, oaxaca cheese, sliced grilled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Pastor Taco$3.95
Family Pastor Recipe
Grilled pineapple,Fresh onions,Cilantro , lime wedge
on a blue corn tortilla
potato,bacon egg and cheese$3.50
migas$3.85
Location

12701 Nutty Brown Road

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
