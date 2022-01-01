Go
Toast

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

Authentic Thai food, sweet tea, boba, smoothies and MORE!

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

880 W Lincoln Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (3742 reviews)

Popular Items

Yellow Curry
Creamy coconut milk, carrots and potatoes seasoned with cumin, coriander, turmeric, garlic and lemongrass.
Pad Thai
Stir fried Thai rice noodles with egg,
green onion, and bean sprouts.
served with crushed peanuts.
Orange Chicken$11.49
Crispy white meat chicken with fresh
orange sauce. Served with white
rice.
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried flat rice noodles with spicy Thai chili, bell pepper, tomato, onion, broccoli and basil leaves.
Thai Tea$3.75
Crab Fried Rice$14.50
Fried rice with scrambled egg, real crab meat, tomato, and onion.
Beef Salad$13.50
Sliced grilled beef tossed in spicy
lime juice with fresh mixed greens,
cucumber.
Satay Chicken Combo$14.00
Six skewers of marinated lean chicken or beef with Thai spices, grilled and served with fried rice topped with bbq shrimp.
Cream Cheese Wonton.$9.50
Served with sweet chili sauce. Contains dairy product. Made with real cream cheese. (Vegetarian, not vegan)
Pad See Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg and broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

880 W Lincoln Ave

Anaheim CA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 1:59 am
Monday2:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday2:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 1:59 am
Friday2:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Presotea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

No reviews yet

Get fast fresh meals! Serving our famous dishes, Hakata Ramen, Yakitori and other Japanese fare.

Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kroft Anaheim

No reviews yet

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.
This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston