Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd

Bacon Breakfast Burger$16.99
Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg
BBQ Burger$16.99
Topped with fried cheese curds, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, remoulade coleslaw, and pickles
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Seafood Burger$16.99
Patty of crabmeat, shrimp, lobster, peppers, onions, and chives. Served with spicy crabmeat aioli, tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and avocados on a pretzel bun
Local Burger$16.75
Sherwood Acres grass fed ground beef topped with smoked gouda cheese, local farm tomato, onions and lettuce.
Spanish Blue Burger$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
The Italian Job Burger$16.99
Taleggio cheese, aged balsamic onions, baby arugula, crispy Prosciutto, sweet pickled peppers, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Good Ole Bacon Burger$16.99
Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun
C.E.O. Burger$17.99
Gruyere cheese, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, baby arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Double Cheeseburger$8.00
9200 Taylorsville Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
