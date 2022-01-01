Mussel and Burger Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
9200 Taylorsville Rd
Popular Items
Location
9200 Taylorsville Rd
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Come on in and enjoy!
El Taco Luchador
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
BoomBozz Pizza
Open for Takeout/Delivery