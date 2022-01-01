Go
Napa on Providence

situated in northern california, napa valley is recognized for its unique culinary style and personality—featuring local, fresh ingredients prepared simply. with a passion for scratch cooking, bold wines at great prices, and a vineyard aesthetic, napa on providence aims to bring a comfortable dining experience and seasonal fare to charlotte, nc.

110 Perrin Pl



Popular Items

Crispy Calamari$18.00
seasoned flour, hot cherry peppers, thai chili aioli, fines herbes
Grilled Salmon Entrée$30.00
purple carrot purée, fava bean & quinoa couscous, sorghum glazed carrots, crispy carrots
Pork Chop$34.00
roasted marble potatoes & sautéed kale, sorghum glazed carrots, bacon & bourbon pork jus
Sausage & Pepper Pizza$16.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, hot calabrese,
fennel sausage, calabrian chili peppers, fines herbes
Napa Salad$10.00
mixed greens, kale, grape tomatoes, feta,
smoked bacon lardons, strawberries, pickled red onion, asparagus, champagne vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, preserved lemon butter croutons, shaved parmesan
Crispy Fries$9.00
house-cut idaho potatoes
Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs$13.00
crispy polenta cakes, pomodoro, basil pesto, parmesan, fresh basil
Margherita Pizza$15.00
roasted grape tomatoes, pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, herb salt
Fig & Proscuitto Pizza$16.00
drunken fig purée, crumbled gorgonzola,
white cheddar, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil
Location

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

