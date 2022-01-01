Croissants in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve croissants
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
7711 Stock Plaza, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.