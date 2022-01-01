Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve tuna salad

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole image

 

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

935 3rd Avenue North, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
8 oz Tuna Salad*$5.99
Canal Street (Tuna Salad)*$9.99
Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion
16 oz Tuna Salad*$11.99
More about Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Plate$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Plate$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Skillets
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Bowl | red cabbage | baby romaine | sundried tomato | cashews | cucumber seaweed salad | soy-mustard dressing$24.00
More about Sea Salt
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Plate$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Plate$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Skillets

