Tuna salad in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve tuna salad
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
935 3rd Avenue North, Naples
|8 oz Tuna Salad*
|$5.99
|Canal Street (Tuna Salad)*
|$9.99
Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion
|16 oz Tuna Salad*
|$11.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Blackened Tuna Bowl | red cabbage | baby romaine | sundried tomato | cashews | cucumber seaweed salad | soy-mustard dressing
|$24.00
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Skillets
7711 Stock Plaza, Naples
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Plate
|$13.75
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.