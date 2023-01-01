Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Roads restaurants you'll love

New Roads restaurants
  • New Roads

New Roads's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Must-try New Roads restaurants

Hot Tails image

SEAFOOD

Hot Tails - 1

1113 Hospital Rd, New Roads

Avg 4.4 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Boxx$22.99
choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers
The Swamp Thing$12.99
handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce
Crab Cake Croissant$11.99
fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant
Wags Trap Kitchen

8331 Ferry Rd, New Roads

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WAnGS$6.00
Taste this vegan version of chicken!
Fresh cauliflower seasoned, battered, and fried until golden brown
Served with ranch OR buffalo dip
Boudin Balls$7.50
Wags Comfort Food!
Delicious and Decadent Vegan boudin balls-- 4 fried boudin balls filled with seasoned rice & pea protein
🌱A WAGS FAVE
Stuffed pepper$5.00
Your favorite made vegan.
Bell pepper stuffed with plant based protein.
Signature Southern Bistro - 110 e Main Street

110 East Main Street, New Roads

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
