New Roads restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
Hot Tails - 1
1113 Hospital Rd, New Roads
|Popular items
|Combo Boxx
|$22.99
choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers
|The Swamp Thing
|$12.99
handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce
|Crab Cake Croissant
|$11.99
fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant
Wags Trap Kitchen
8331 Ferry Rd, New Roads
|Popular items
|WAnGS
|$6.00
Taste this vegan version of chicken!
Fresh cauliflower seasoned, battered, and fried until golden brown
Served with ranch OR buffalo dip
|Boudin Balls
|$7.50
Wags Comfort Food!
Delicious and Decadent Vegan boudin balls-- 4 fried boudin balls filled with seasoned rice & pea protein
🌱A WAGS FAVE
|Stuffed pepper
|$5.00
Your favorite made vegan.
Bell pepper stuffed with plant based protein.