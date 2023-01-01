Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Ulm restaurants you'll love

Go
New Ulm restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Ulm

New Ulm's top cuisines

American
American
Scroll right

Must-try New Ulm restaurants

Órale Authentic Mexican Tacos & More image

 

Órale Authentic Mexican Tacos & More

1627 S Broadway St, New Ulm

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos (Combo)$14.79
Three tacos with rice and beans. Served with all the fixings. Option to substitute rice and beans for papa asada available.
Side Rice$3.99
Nachos$13.89
More about Órale Authentic Mexican Tacos & More
The Rathskeller image

 

The Rathskeller

102 S State St, New Ulm

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Rathskeller
Main pic

 

Joni’s Restaurant & Catering - 24 N Minnesota St

24 N Minnesota St, New Ulm

No reviews yet
More about Joni’s Restaurant & Catering - 24 N Minnesota St
Map

More near New Ulm to explore

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1641 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston