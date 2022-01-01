Go
New York Beer Project

Good Beer, Good Food, Good Times.

GRILL

6933 S. Transit Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1690 reviews)

Popular Items

Baja Beer Project Tacos$14.00
Choose between three of our boom boom shrimp, blackened chicken, or ground beef tacos, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro. (no substitutions, please)
Upper East Side$16.00
Cheddar, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Key West Berry Salad$13.00
Bed of chopped romaine, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, summer strawberries and blueberries, served with granola and candied walnuts and topped with our housemade poppyseed dressing.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders$16.00
SPICY fried chicken sliders, coated in music city's famous brown sugar, butter and cayenne hot sauce! Topped with Nashville slaw and sweet pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.
Manhattan Mac$13.00
Signature beer cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, served with garlic bread.
New Yorker Salad$15.00
The classic chopped salad featuring grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado.
NYBP Famous Fish Fry Flight$16.00
The Beer Project take on the Western New York fish fry begins with 3 pieces of fresh Atlantic Cod - beer battered, fried and served over a mound of fries. Pair this with coleslaw and our two house-made dipping sauces: our Project cocktail sauce and our IPA - Infused tartar sauce.
Flat Iron$14.00
The NYBP classic: American cheese, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.
Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Served with three dipping sauces: honey mustard, queso & pub sauce.
6933 S. Transit Rd.

Lockport NY

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
