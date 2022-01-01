NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
The DePalma family has long held the tradition of sharing their kitchen with warm affection and large appetites. NICO & VALI, whose name was inspired by the newest generation of DePalmas - Nicola, Valentina and Liliana, will awaken your senses with Nonna's traditional recipes, warm ovens and welcoming smiles as if you were one of the family.
PASTA • TAPAS
744 Wing St • $$
Location
744 Wing St
Plymouth MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
