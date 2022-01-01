NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

Go
The DePalma family has long held the tradition of sharing their kitchen with warm affection and large appetites. NICO & VALI, whose name was inspired by the newest generation of DePalmas - Nicola, Valentina and Liliana, will awaken your senses with Nonna's traditional recipes, warm ovens and welcoming smiles as if you were one of the family.

Popular Items

Bruschetta$11.00
Italian Crostini with goat cheese, fig spread, prosciutto and arugula
Meat Lasagne$16.00
Pasta sheets layered with meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, and hard-boiled egg.
Asiago Baci$18.00
Italian cheese filled pasta bundles with roasted tomatoes and asparagus in a garlic cream sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli$21.00
Tossed with roasted Brussels sprouts, candied walnuts and dried cranberries in a gorgonzola cream sauce
Orecchiete$19.00
Ear shaped pasta tossed with crumbled sausage, roasted cauliflower and sweet peas in a blush sauce, dusted with Italian bread crumbs
Spaghetti with Meatballs$17.00
Home style spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and served with our signature veal, beef and pork meatballs
Buccatini Carbonara$18.00
Hollow spaghetti tossed with pancetta, sauteed onions, egg and pecorino
Seafood Linguine$24.00
Home-style linguine pasta tossed with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams and
calamari with marinara sauce
Salmon Burger$19.00
Wild caught Salmon fillet served with wild arugula, roasted tomatoes, red onion and dill sauce on a brioche bun, served with house made sweet potato chips
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Served with a side of home-style spaghetti marinara
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

744 Wing St

Plymouth MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
