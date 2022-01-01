Go
Toast

NS

NOBLE SMOKE BARBECUE
We're serious about barbecue.

2216 Freedom Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banana Pudding$8.00
With Heath Bar topping.
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1 lb.$20.00
Pommes Frites$6.00
Idaho potatoes, twice fried French Fries.
Cheshire Pork Ribs - Pound$28.00
Pan Fried Corn$8.00
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Prime Beef Brisket - 1 lb.$44.00
Chopped Cheshire Pork Sando$9.00
Hush Puppies$4.00
See full menu

Location

2216 Freedom Drive

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bossy Beulah's Charlotte

No reviews yet

Order online, call us or come in to place an order togo!

Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders

No reviews yet

Heartfelt Southern Barbecue.
Call us upon arrival: 704-703-5252

Sun's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese street food and homestyle cuisine.

Pinky's Westside Grill

No reviews yet

Low brow eats and drinks, for Carnivores to Vegans.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston