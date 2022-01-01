THE JACKRABBIT LOUNGE
Thank you, please visit thejackrabbitlounge.com
2000 N Oracle
Location
2000 N Oracle
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Brother John's Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is a fun, family‐friendly and unique destination restaurant as the first Bavarian‐inspired beer garden, bourbon bar and barbecue concepts in Arizona. Customers receive a comfort food dining experience with a selection of true slow‐smoked meats, southern‐style sides with a southwestern kick, salads and desserts, all containing thoughtfully- and locally- sourced ingredients. In addition to offering classes, tastings and regular food and beverage parings, Brother John's also hosts a weekly live music series catering to all demographics.
BUENDIA Breakfast & Lunch Cafe
Start your day with ALEGRIA!
Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
Magpies on 4th Avenue is a locally-owned pizza restaurant opened nearly thirty years ago. Our restaurant offers great food and drinks, and a huge patio located right on the avenue. We have dine-in, pick-up, delivery.