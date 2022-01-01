Sushi & Japanese
American
NOMA
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
18851 NE 29th Ave
Miami, FL 33180
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
18851 NE 29th Ave, Miami FL 33180
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
Best Kosher Restaurant in Miami where our specialties range across different cultural cuisines from American, Japanese and Chinese!
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
Italian - Kosher Restaurant
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Box Aventura
The Best Taco Experience in Town!