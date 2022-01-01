Go
Noodle St Irvine

Noodle St specialize in handmade noodles. Everything in the shop is made to order.

Popular Items

Lamb Skewers$7.80
Lamb, chili powder and cumin powder （3 pcs）
Savory Braised Chicken Noodle$14.80
Boneless chicken, potatoes, onions, green bell peppers, and served with knife cut noodles
Chili + Vinegar
Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup$14.80
Chunks of beef shank, spinach, cilantro, and green onions
Fried Chicken Wings$7.80
Battered chicken wings with garlic chili sauce (4pcs)
Egg with Tomato over Knife Cut Noodles$12.80
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, green onions served with knife cut noodles
Scallion Pancake$6.80
Crispy pan-fried flour pancakes with green onions
Beef Roll Pancake$10.80
Beef, green onions, cilantro, and hoisin sauce
Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup$13.80
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks
Cucumber Salad$6.80
Cucumber, garlic and cilantro
Location

3963 Irvine Blvd

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
