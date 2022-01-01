Go
Nori Sushi Chicago

Welcome to Nori Nori Sushi Chicago-Lakeview. A Cozy place for sushi butterflies. We offer the eccentric sushi, sashimi, maki and more.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY • $$

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)

Popular Items

Alaskan Maki$9.00
Salmon and avocado.
Mexican$13.00
Yellowtail, salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, chili oil, and lime.
Gyoza$7.50
Japanese style pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with dipping sauce.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna$12.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, scallions, and tempura crumbs.
Free Ebi Tempura Maki$8.00
Free with purchase of minimum $55. Enter promo code GOOD55 when check out. *Cannot be combined with other complimentary items. One per customer and per purchase only.
Fire Dragon$17.00
Tempura shrimp and avocado wrapped with tuna and topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce.
Free Small Edamame$4.00
Free with purchase of minimum $35. Enter promo code GOOD35 when check out. *Cannot be combined with other complimentary items. One per customer and per purchase only.
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean broth with tofu, scallions, and seaweed.
Salmon$3.50
Spicy Tuna Maki$10.00
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, and chili sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY

CHICAGO IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
