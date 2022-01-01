Nori Sushi Chicago
Welcome to Nori Nori Sushi Chicago-Lakeview. A Cozy place for sushi butterflies. We offer the eccentric sushi, sashimi, maki and more.
@norisushi_chicago #noridiversey #norilakeview
www.norichicago.com
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY
CHICAGO IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bluebird
Serving comfort foods and classics to Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood!
George Street Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Over/Under Sports Bar
Neighborhood Sports Bar with a Vegas Sport Book theme
Cluck-It Chicago
Bad Ass Hot Chicken and Burgers!