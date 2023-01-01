Paninis in Northfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greens and Grains Northfield

331 Tilton Road, Northfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini$13.00
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozzarella, house-made marinara and or amazing cashew pesto on grilled panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT, CASHEW
Avocado BLT Panini$12.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY
Cuban Panini$13.00
Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT
Nonna's Grill

2327 NEW RD, Northfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI$10.00
Grilled orfried chicken with lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
CHICKEN MILANO PANINI$10.00
ANC Grilled or fried chicken with roasted red Peppers fresh mozzarella and balsamic.
