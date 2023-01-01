Chicken wraps in Northfield
Northfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Spot - The Spot
The Spot - The Spot
331 Tilton Road, Northfield
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, our ranch dressing in a plain wrap. Served with fries & pickles.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce in a plain wrap. Served with fries.
|Blackened Chicken Caeser Wrap
|$14.50
Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & Caeser dressing in a spinach wrap. Served with fries.