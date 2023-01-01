Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Northfield

Northfield restaurants
Northfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Spot - The Spot

331 Tilton Road, Northfield

Chicken Ranch Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, our ranch dressing in a plain wrap. Served with fries & pickles.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.50
Fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce in a plain wrap. Served with fries.
Blackened Chicken Caeser Wrap$14.50
Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & Caeser dressing in a spinach wrap. Served with fries.
Nonna's Grill

2327 NEW RD, Northfield

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$10.00
Fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato. blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
