Tacos in Northfield

Greens and Grains Northfield
331 Tilton Road, Northfield
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$14.95
Seitan Tacos Al Pastor! Marinated with Mexican chiles, pineapple, achiote paste and a few other secret ingredients! Its earthy, smoky, citrusy, & so good! 3 Tacos served w/ fresh lime and a bag of chips and salsa!
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Corn tortillas topped with tofu scramble, veggie chili, cheez and avocado! (3pc) ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY