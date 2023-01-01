Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Northport

Go
Northport restaurants
Toast

Northport restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

The Union - 110 East Nagonaba st

110 East Nagonaba st, Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Saturday 2/25/23 Tacos, Margs & Modelos$40.00
(Please ignore the prompt to schedule & pick up your tickets. Just show up the date and time of the actual event you purchased your ticket for. Thank you for the support!)
Supper info Info
Arrival - 6:30 pm
Dinner - 7 pm - 9 pm
Menu
Chips / Salsas / Queso Fundido
Street Corn Salad
Corn / Cabbage / Peppers / Onion / Cilantro / Cotija Cheese / Lime
Rice & Beans
Rice / Cilantro / Lime
Beans / Chipotle peppers / Lime
Pork Verde & Chicken Tinga Tacos
White & Corn Tortillas / Salsas / Guacamole / Pickled Cabbage / Onion / Cilantro
Carlota de limon
More about The Union - 110 East Nagonaba st
Northport Pub & Grille image

 

Northport Pub & Grille

116 S Waukazoo St, NORTHPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.00
PULLED PORK TACOS$15.00
More about Northport Pub & Grille
Map

More near Northport to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston