Tacos in Northport
Northport restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Union - 110 East Nagonaba st
The Union - 110 East Nagonaba st
110 East Nagonaba st, Northport
|Saturday 2/25/23 Tacos, Margs & Modelos
|$40.00
(Please ignore the prompt to schedule & pick up your tickets. Just show up the date and time of the actual event you purchased your ticket for. Thank you for the support!)
Supper info Info
Arrival - 6:30 pm
Dinner - 7 pm - 9 pm
Menu
Chips / Salsas / Queso Fundido
Street Corn Salad
Corn / Cabbage / Peppers / Onion / Cilantro / Cotija Cheese / Lime
Rice & Beans
Rice / Cilantro / Lime
Beans / Chipotle peppers / Lime
Pork Verde & Chicken Tinga Tacos
White & Corn Tortillas / Salsas / Guacamole / Pickled Cabbage / Onion / Cilantro
Carlota de limon