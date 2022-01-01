Go
NuvoTaco

A cool and laid-back vibe where fast-casual meets full service. Dine-in, patio, and curbside service available Wed-Sat from 11-9 & Sun from 11-8.

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS

2512 University Dr • $

Avg 4.3 (1023 reviews)

Popular Items

JALAPENO (House) SALSA
BURRITO BOWL$9.00
Beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and a choice of meat. (Toppings for seafood differ)
HABANERO SALSA
SALSA VERDE
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (gf;vegan)$8.00
House-made daily with avocado, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, & lime juice.
TACOSx3$8.25
Choose your meats (all the same or mix it up!) on housemade, gluten-free corn tortillas or flour tortillas.
TACOx2$5.50
Choose your meats (all the same or mix it up!) on house-made gluten-free corn or flour tortillas.
CHIPS & QUESO (gf)$8.00
Our house-made queso is made with jalapeños and cilantro but isn't spicy.
BURRITO$9.00
Choice of beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and choice of meat. (Toppings for seafood differ)
PICKLED RED ONIONS & HABANERO (2 oz)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2512 University Dr

Durham NC

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
