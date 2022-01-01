NuvoTaco
A cool and laid-back vibe where fast-casual meets full service. Dine-in, patio, and curbside service available Wed-Sat from 11-9 & Sun from 11-8.
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS
2512 University Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2512 University Dr
Durham NC
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Let's Eat Soul Food - Durham - Brick & Mortar
A family owned and operated soul food restaurant where our food comes second to none. Come experience the love for yourself!
Hwy 54 Public House
Come in and enjoy!
The Pineapple at Durham Tech
Come in and enjoy!
Cocoa Cinnamon
Our Lakewood location is our biggest and there you will find Mexican oil cloths on the table, pre-pandemic a wall dedicated to displaying local artists, signs on the upper cabinet that spell our Café, Chocolate, Churros, and Tostador de Café. Our roastery, Little Waves Coffee Roasters, is in full view behind glass from the retail area of this location.