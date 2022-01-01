Go
Toast

O'Malley's On Main

Come in and enjoy!!

140 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1430 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Style for Four$40.00
Pub Burger$14.00
Corned Beef Sand$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

140 Main St

Seal Beach CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avila’s El Ranchito - Seal Beach

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Family Loved since 1966

The Abbey

No reviews yet

Where Beer is Delicious!

Walt's Wharf

No reviews yet

Serving fresh, oak-grilled seafood for 50 years.
If it's fresher, it's still swimming!

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

No reviews yet

European style, seaside cafe and artisan bakery that serves the local community of Seal Beach, Long Beach and north Orange County

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston