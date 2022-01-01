Go
Toast

Oak Barrel Tavern

Online Ordering Now Available!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

229 Grove Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)

Popular Items

VEHICLE INFORMATION
Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.
Bavarian Pretzels$9.00
Served with Wisconsin cheddar, beer cheese, and homemade beer mustard.
Chicken Wings$13.00
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Truffle Mac Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi pasta mixed with a five cheese blend and truffle oil. Topped with panko bread crumbs.
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$18.00
Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Tender pieces of white meat chicken, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce. Served piping hot with pita chips.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
OBT* Steak Tips$21.00
Our signature marinade adds a sweet heat to our steak tips. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Fried Chicken BLT$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken served with Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Potato roll. Served with one side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

229 Grove Street

Worcester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Table

No reviews yet

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

Island Fin Poke

No reviews yet

FRESH, DELICIOUS, HEATLHY HAWAIIAN STYLE POKE BOWLS, Come in and enjoy!

THE FIX BURGER BAR

No reviews yet

Open Daily for Curbside Pickup

The Boynton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston