Oasis Texas Brewing Co

6550 Comanche Trail

Popular Items

6-pack METAMODERN$7.00
Taco Bar -Feeds 6 to 8 Smoked Brisket, Gochujang Chicken, Flour and Corn Tortillas, Pickled Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Pineapple Relish, Spanish Rice and Borracho Beans$35.00
Topo chico$4.00
Segura Vida Cava glass$8.00
Essentials package with a 6 pack$75.00
6-pack MIX&MATCH$10.00
Chicken Dinner: Whole Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Dinner Rolls with butter$25.00
6-pack LUCHESA$7.00
Essentials Package$70.00
6 Eggs, 1/2 pound Assorted Sliced Cheeses, 1 Loaf of Bread, 1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 head of IceBurg Lettuce, 1 pound of Tomatoes, 1 pound of Carrots, 1 pound of Squash, 1 pound of Onions, 1 pound of Flour, 4 oz of assorted fresh herbs, 1 pound of Potatoes, 1 pound of Butter, 1 pound of Beans, 1 pound of Rice, 32 oz Oat Milk, 2 Cans of Soup, 1 ea. Toilet Paper, 20 ea. Gloves, 8 oz Sliced Ham, 1 pound of Chicken, 8 oz Pickles, 2oz Hand Sanitizer (may sub Vegan Patties and Vegan Sausage for other proteins)
Side Chips$1.00
Location

6550 Comanche Trail

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
