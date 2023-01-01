Ocean Shores restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ocean Shores restaurants
Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA - OCEAN SHORES, WA
105 W. Chance A La mer, Ocean Shores
Popular items
Battered Cod
$16.99
2 pieces of tempura beer battered Cod served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauce.
Hand Breaded Halibut
$22.99
2 pieces of 3 1/2-4 oz. hand cut Alaskan Halibut with a light panko breading served with a lemon wedge, French fries and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Caesar Salad
$10.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, grated and shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing, avocado, pepperoncini, and cherry tomatoes
PIRATES COVE PUB & GRILL - 798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW
798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores