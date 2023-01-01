Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ocean Shores restaurants you'll love

Ocean Shores restaurants
Ocean Shores's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Burgers
Burgers
Must-try Ocean Shores restaurants

Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA image

 

Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA - OCEAN SHORES, WA

105 W. Chance A La mer, Ocean Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Battered Cod$16.99
2 pieces of tempura beer battered Cod served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauce.
Hand Breaded Halibut$22.99
2 pieces of 3 1/2-4 oz. hand cut Alaskan Halibut with a light panko breading served with a lemon wedge, French fries and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, grated and shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing, avocado, pepperoncini, and cherry tomatoes
More about Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA - OCEAN SHORES, WA
Banner pic

 

PIRATES COVE PUB & GRILL - 798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PIRATES COVE PUB & GRILL - 798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW
Restaurant banner

 

Porthole Pub - 893 Point Brown Ave NW

893 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Porthole Pub - 893 Point Brown Ave NW
