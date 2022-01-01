Go
Ofrenda

Ofrenda

Come in and enjoy!

7100 E Cave Creek Rd • $$$

Avg 3.9 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

APP Elote Chicken Lollies$12.00
5 Frenched drumsticks, fried crispy, tossed in
elote aioli, topped with dehydrated corn,
crema, cortija cheese, cilantro and house
seasoning
ENT Green Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
APP Ceviche de Ofrenda$15.00
S&S Red Pozole$10.00
S&S Chicken and Lime Soup$7.00
ENT Shrimp Chili Relleno$22.00
ENT Short Rib Enchiladas$18.00
APP Quesadilla$7.00
ENT Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin$18.00
SIDE Elote$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7100 E Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
