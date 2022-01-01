Chicken pasta in Oklahoma City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Chicken Pasta Salad$8.25
Cold Pasta Salad that has been tossed with Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken & a Pesto Vinaigrette. Served with Pita Chips.
Roasted Spinach, Mushroom & Chicken Pasta$8.99
Roasted Spinach, Mushrooms & Garlicky Grilled Chicken served with a Creamy Alfredo Sauce over Cavatappi, with Garlic Bread & Choice of Salad.
Caprese Chicken Pasta Salad [P]$9.21
Cold Pasta Salad that has been tossed with Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken & a Pesto Vinaigrette. Served with Pita Chips.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Item pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LN CHICKEN PARM PASTA$10.49
A lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

