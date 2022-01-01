Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

The Hutch on Avondale image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
House Smoked Pork on a Brioche Bun
Served with Yukon Frites or a Small Arugula Salad
More about The Hutch on Avondale
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Homemade Macaroni & Cheese topped with Pulled Pork served on Jalapeno Cornbread. Served with Potato Salad, Venue Salad, Caesar or Baked Beans.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.49
Chile Crusted Pulled Pork Sandwich served with French Fries & Pickle Spear.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich and Fries [P]$9.21
Chile Crusted Pulled Pork Sandwich served with French Fries & Pickle Spear.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

