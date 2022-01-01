Pulled pork sandwiches in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hutch on Avondale
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
House Smoked Pork on a Brioche Bun
Served with Yukon Frites or a Small Arugula Salad
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
Homemade Macaroni & Cheese topped with Pulled Pork served on Jalapeno Cornbread. Served with Potato Salad, Venue Salad, Caesar or Baked Beans.
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.49
Chile Crusted Pulled Pork Sandwich served with French Fries & Pickle Spear.
