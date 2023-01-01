Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve street tacos

Revolutions - Bricktown

200 South Oklahoma Avenue, Suite HD, Oklahoma City

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pick N' Choose Street Tacos - BT$13.99
Three corn tortilla tacos, diced onion, cilantro. Served with fresh chips & salsa. Choice of Shredded Chicken | Fajita Beef
More about Revolutions - Bricktown
Pots & Pans

7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Street Tacos [P]$9.21
(2) Grilled Ribeye Steak Tacos, seasoned & diced, served on double Corn Tortillas with minced Onions & Cilantro. Comes with Beans & Rice.
Street Tacos$8.99
(2) Grilled Ribeye Steak Tacos, seasoned & diced, served on double Corn Tortillas with minced Onions & Cilantro. Comes with Beans & Rice.
More about Pots & Pans
The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

Takeout
Street Tacos | TUE (2/28) Special$8.00
Three barbacoa street tacos with onion and cilantro wrapped in in corn tortillas. Served with red tomatillo salsa on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Deli

