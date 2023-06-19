Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Raw Bar

Seafood Plateau

$99.00

Oyster

$4.00

Clams

$3.00

Mussles

$2.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Uni

$15.00

Lobster Salad

$18.00

Caviar

$40.00

1/2 Lobster Tail

$8.00

Tins

Sturgeon Tin

$19.00

Bonito Tin

$17.00

Razor Clams Tin

$17.00

Mussels Tin

$13.00

Sardines Tin

$16.00

Smoked Oysters Tin

$17.00

Meats & Cheese

Edwards Surryano

$15.00

Lady Edison

$14.00

Bersaola

$9.00

Mortadella

$6.00

Iberico

$27.00Out of stock

Olives

$12.00

Goat

$4.00

Sheep

$5.00

Cow

$4.00

Bread & Butter

$6.00

A La Carte

The Cocktail

$17.00Out of stock

Beet Salad

$9.00

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

Toast

$12.00

Mushroom Porridge

$16.00

Scallop

$33.00

Chicken

$27.00

Beef

$47.00

Sweets

Canele

$9.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

ADD ON

Side Mochi Donuts

$4.00

Side Bread

$4.00

ONE Scallop

$10.00

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Voss Still

$6.00

Voss Sparkling

$6.00

Coffee

$9.00

Hot Tea

$7.00

Enroot Peach Hibiscus Tea

$9.00

Figlia

$10.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
1033 is an elevated experience at our shared kitchen counter, featuring innovative small plates, raw bar and charcuterie sourced from small producers all over the world.

