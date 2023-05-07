Restaurant header imageView gallery

215 Wings

review star

No reviews yet

4416 Lancaster Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Food

Chicken Combo

3pcs wing combo

3pcs wing combo

$9.25

3piece of wings whti choice of your side and drink

6pcs wing combo

6pcs wing combo

$12.25

6piece of wings with choice of your side and drink

9pcs wing combo

9pcs wing combo

$16.25

9piece of wings with choice of your side and drink

215 chicken sandwich combo

215 chicken sandwich combo

$11.25

6piece of tender with choice of your side and dink

3pcs tender combo

3pcs tender combo

$10.25

3piece of wings and 3piece of tender with choice of your side and drink

5pcs tender combo

$15.99
6pcs wing & 3pcs tender combo

6pcs wing & 3pcs tender combo

$17.49

Chicken Only

6pcs wing

6pcs wing

$9.25

6pieces of crispy wing

9pcs wing

9pcs wing

$13.50

9pieces of crispy wing

3pcs tender

3pcs tender

$7.50

6pieces of crispy tender

5pcs tender

5pcs tender

$10.25

9pieces of crispy tender

215 Chicken sandwich

$8.50

Sides

french fries

french fries

$4.25
Curly fries

Curly fries

$4.99
onion rings

onion rings

$4.99
fried mac&cheese

fried mac&cheese

$4.99

vegetable fried rice

$5.99
shrimp fried rice

shrimp fried rice

$7.99

Add cheese

$1.50

Cheese fries

$5.75

Cheese curly fries

$6.49

Drinks

can soda

pepsi

$1.50

starri

$1.50

ginger ale

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

bottle soda

pepsi

$2.50

starri

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mountain dew

$2.50

hose made sweet tea

Ice tea

$2.50

bottle water

Water

$1.25

Dessert

cheesecake from isgro

Plain

$5.50

Strawberry

$6.50

Blueberry

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
we make better chicken

