Tea N' Me

2256 COLORADO BLVD #108

LOS ANGELES, CA 90041

Popular Items

Strawberry MT

$4.50

Pina Coloda Smoothie

$5.25

Black Tea

$4.00


Fresh Tea

Black Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Honey Black Tea

$4.00

Honey Green Tea

$4.00

Oolong Tea

$4.00

Fruity Tea

Aloha Pineapple IT

$4.25

Blood Orange IT

$4.25

Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Brown Sugar IT

$4.25

Grapefruit IT

$4.25

Greenapple IT

$4.25

Guava IT

$4.25

Honeydew IT

$4.25

Iced Green Tea Latte

$4.25

Iced Green Tea Sea Salt Latte

$4.25

Kiwi Peach IT

$4.25

Lychee IT

$4.25

Mango IT

$4.25

Mojito IT

$4.25

Passion Fruit IT

$4.25

Peach IT

$4.25

Strawberry IT

$4.25

Winter Melon IT

$4.25

Milk Tea

Almond MT

$4.50

Black Sesame MT

$4.50

Brown Sugar MT

$4.50

Caramel MT

$4.50

Chocolate MT

$4.50

Classic Milk Tea

$4.50

Coffee MT

$4.50

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.50

Fresh Milk Tea

$4.50

Honey MT

$4.50

Honeydew MT

$4.50

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50

Lavender MT

$4.50

Mango MT

$4.50

Matcha MT

$4.50

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50

Passion Fruit MT

$4.50

Peach MT

$4.50

Pot Plant Milk Tea

$4.50

Red Bean MT

$4.50

Rose Milk Tea

$4.50

Strawberry MT

$4.50

Taro MT

$4.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

UBE Milk Tea

$5.50

Winter Melon MT

$4.50

Smoothie

Almond Smoothie

$5.25

Aloha Pineapple Smoothie

$5.25

Avocado Smoothie

$5.75

Chocolate Horchata

$5.25

Chocolate Mint Smoothie

$5.25

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.25

Coconut Smoothie

$5.25

Coffee Smoothie

$5.25

Cookies & Cream

$5.25

Grapefruit Smoothie

$5.25

Greenapple Smoothie

$5.25

Guava Smoothie

$5.25

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.25

Horchata Smoothie

$5.25

Kale Smoothie

$5.25

Kiwi Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Lychee Smoothie

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Matcha Red Bean Smoothie

$5.25

Matcha Smoothie

$5.25

Mix Berry Smoothie

$5.25

MOCHA Smoothie

$5.25

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.25

Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Pina Coloda Smoothie

$5.25

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.25

Pistachio Smoothie

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$5.25

Pumpkin spice smoothie

$5.75

Red Bean Smoothie

$5.25

Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Taro Smoothie

$5.25

UBE Smoothie

$5.75

Vanilla Caramel Smoothie

$5.25

Vanilla Smoothie

$5.25

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.25

Slush

Aloha Pineapple Slush

$5.25

Blood Orange Slush

$5.25

Cha-Mango

$5.50

Chocolate Slush

$5.25

Classic Milk Tea Slush

$5.25

Coffee Slush

$5.25

Dragon Mango Slush

$5.50

Grapefruit Slush

$5.25

Greenapple Slush

$5.25

Guava Slush

$5.25

Honeydew Slush

$5.25

Kale Slush

$5.25

Kiwi Peach Slush

$5.25

Lychee Slush

$5.25

Mango Slush

$5.25

MANGO SUNRISE

$5.50

Mix Berry Slush

$5.25

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25

Peach Slush

$5.25

Pina Colada Slush

$5.25

Pineapple Slush

$5.25

Pudding Slush

$5.25

Red Bean Slush

$5.25

Strawberry Slush

$5.25

Taro Slush

$5.25

Thai Tea Slush

$5.25

Vanilla Slush

$5.25

Watermelon Slush

$5.25

Yogurt

Aloha Pineapple Yo

$4.50

Blood Orange Yo

$4.50

Grapefruit Yo

$4.50

Greenapple Yo

$4.50

Guava Yo

$4.50

Honeydew Yo

$4.50

Kiwi Peach Yo

$4.50

Lychee Yo

$4.50

Mango Yo

$4.50

Passion Fruit Yo

$4.50

Peach Yo

$4.50

Pineapple Yo

$4.50

Plain Yo

$4.50

Red Bean Yo

$4.50

Strawberry Yo

$4.50

Icee Milk

Icee Milk w/ Pudding, Boba

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Boba

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Boba, Grass Jelly

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Boba, Pudding

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Caramel, Pudding, Boba

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Chocolate, Pudding, Boba

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Red Bean, Boba

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Strawberry, Pudding, Boba

$5.00

Icee Milk w/Taro, Boba

$5.00

Tiger Milk

$5.25

Hot Coffee

Hot Black Coffee

$5.00

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Hot Coffee Latte

$5.00

Hot Coffee Mocha

$5.00

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.00

Ice Coffee

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Iced Black Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee Mocha

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Coconut Pudding

Coconut Pudding / Kiwi

$7.95Out of stock

Coconut pudding / Mango

$7.95

Coconut Pudding / Strawberry

$7.95Out of stock

Coconut pudding / Ube

$7.95Out of stock

Coconut Pudding/ Matcha

$7.95

Coconut Pudding/ Mix Berry

$7.95Out of stock

Coconut Pudding/ Original

$7.95Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
2256 COLORADO BLVD #108, LOS ANGELES, CA 90041

