Acre Restaurant 6325 Lewis Street

No reviews yet

6325 Lewis Street

Parkville, MO 64152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Parker Rolls

$6.00

Whipped Ricotta

$9.00

Beef Tartare

$17.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Foie Gras

$18.00

*****FIRE****

Salads & Soups

Spring Greens

$11.00

Heirloom Beet

$13.00

Baby Romaine

$11.00

Fairy Tale Pumpkin Soup

$10.00

*****FIRE****

Pasta

Cappelletti

$16.00

*****FIRE****

Entrees

Tenderloin

$68.00

Walleye

$38.00

Pork Chop

$45.00

Pickled Chicken

$25.00

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

Duck

$55.00

*****FIRE****

Dry Aged Program

35 Day Strip - 12oz

$65.00

40 Day Ribeye - 16oz

$70.00

21 Day Ribeye - 40oz

$135.00

*****FIRE****

Sides

Glazed Carrots

$10.00

Potato Puree

$10.00

Pomme Frites

$10.00

Veal Glazed Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Vegetables

$10.00

*****FIRE****

Sauces

Smoked Crème Fraiche

$3.00

Bearnaise

$3.00

Rustic Chimichurri

$3.00

*****FIRE****

Desserts

Lemon Cake

$11.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Dark Chocolate Creameaux

$11.00

*****FIRE****

Quarter Acre - Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Tasting Menu

5 Course

$100.00

Foie Gras

Soup

Pasta

Beef

Dessert

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Peach Shrub and Soda

$8.00

Beet-Blackberry and Tonic

$8.00

Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Voss Still Water 800ml

$8.00

Voss Sparkling 800ml

$8.00

*****FIRE****

Coffee, Espresso & Tea

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Double Shot

$6.00

Cortado

$7.00

Latte

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Gray

$4.00

Herbal Berry

$4.00

*****FIRE****

EMPLOYEE ESPRESSO

$1.50

Liquor

*****FIRE****

Bahnez Ensamble

$12.00

Bahnez Pechuga

$30.00

Codigo Blanco

$15.00

Codigo Reposado

$18.00

Codigo Anejo

$24.00

El Velo Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00

La Gritona Reposado

$13.00

La Luna Bruto

$20.00

La Luna Chino

$19.00

La Luna Cupreata

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$23.00Out of stock

Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo

$40.00Out of stock

1792 Small Batch

$11.00

Angel’s Envy Port Cask

$16.00

Angel’s Envy Rye Rum Cask

$22.00

Blanton’s

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$10.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$11.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$16.00

J Rieger KC Whiskey

$11.00

J Rieger Straight Rye Whiskey

$16.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$36.00

Kentucky Peerless 3 yr Rye

$36.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Cask Rye

$18.00

Leopold Bros. 5yr Straight Bourbon

$18.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Makers Mark 46

$14.00

Noah’s Mill Bourbon

$19.00

Rittenhouse Rye 100

$9.00

Russell’s 6 yr Rye

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Weller Special Reserve

$11.00

Weller 12yr

$18.00

Weller Antique 107

$20.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$24.00

Whistle Pig 12yr Old World Cask

$33.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon

$15.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$16.00

Willet 4yr Family Rye

$17.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$20.00

Camus VSOP Borderies

$18.00

Camus XO

$56.00

Cognac Park Carte Blanche VS

$14.00

Cognac Park Cigar Blend XO

$36.00

Lairds Apple Brandy Bottle in Bond

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Remy Martin 1738

$15.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bols Genever

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Botanist Islay

$12.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

J. Rieger Midwestern Dry

$9.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Nolet’s Silver

$12.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Ransom Old Tom

$13.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

St. George Terroir

$11.00

Appleton 12yr

$12.00

Avua Plata Cachaca

$13.00

Avua Amburana Cachaca

$16.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Bacardi Reserva Ocho

$17.00

Clarin Casimir

$12.00

Clarin Communal

$9.00

Hamilton 86 Demerara

$9.00

Hamilton NY Blend

$11.00

Lemon Heart and Son Blackpool Spiced

$13.00

Probitas

$9.00

Real McCoy 3yr

$9.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$11.00

Real McCoy 12yr

$18.00

Smith and Cross

$10.00

Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve

$20.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

St George California Citrus

$10.00Out of stock

Stoli

$12.00

Tito’s

$11.00

Wheatly

$9.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$22.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$13.00

Auchentoshan 3 Wood

$21.00

Balvenie 12yr Double Wood

$18.00

Bowmore 15yr Darkest

$26.00

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

$18.00

Compass Box Artist Blend

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dalmore 12yr

$16.00

Dalmore 15yr

$34.00

Dalmore Port Cask

$22.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$21.00

Glenfiddich 21yr

$70.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$17.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$30.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$16.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$36.00

Green Spot

$20.00

Highland Park 12yr

$18.00

Highland Park 18yr

$44.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$78.00

Knappogue Castle 12yr

$14.00

Lagavulin 11yr

$25.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$33.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$15.00

Macallan Double Cask 12yr

$25.00

Macallan 18yr Sherry Cask

$90.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$23.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$23.00

Oban 14yr

$27.00

Readbreast 12yr

$18.00

Tullamore DEW

$11.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Creme de Peche

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Giffard Apricot

$10.00

Giffard Banana

$10.00

Giffard Cacao

$10.00

Giffard Menthe Pastille

$10.00

Giffard Elderflower

$10.00

Giffard Pineapple

$10.00

Giffard Vanilla

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

John Taylor's Velvet Felernum

$9.00

Kubler Absinthe

$16.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Pernod

$11.00

Pimm's No 1

$9.00

St. George Nola Coffee

$10.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacoa

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Dolin Genepy des Alpes

$9.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Braulio

$11.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$9.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Ramazzotti

$9.00

Salers

$9.00

Barbadillo Manzanilla Sherry

$9.00

Cocchi Americano Bianco

$9.00

Cocchi di Torino Vermouth

$9.00

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$9.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Mancino Bianco Ambrato

$11.00

Mancino Rosso Amaranto

$11.00

Mancino Secco

$11.00

Mulassano Rosso

$10.00

House Cocktails

Wooded Acre Martini

$16.00

Burned Acre Old Fashioned

$15.00

Hunter's Moon

$14.00

Autumn's Antidote

$14.00

Spellbound

$14.00

Ginger Spice

$14.00

Missouri Wildfire

$14.00

Orchard Sunset

$14.00

Dad Joke

$14.00

The Gunslinger

$14.00

*****FIRE****

Dessert Cocktails

Grasshopper

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

S’more What?

$12.00Out of stock

Amaro Café Affogato

$12.00Out of stock

*****FIRE****

Beer

Tank 7

$7.00

4 Hands Oatmeal

$7.00

Old Style

$5.00

Three Blind Mice

$7.00

Tea Weiss

$7.00

90 Min IPA

$8.00

Rye on Rye

$8.00

*****FIRE****

Kitchen Round

$25.00

Wine

*****FIRE****

Corking Fee

$30.00

5 Course Wine Pairings

$65.00

Prosecco Toast

Taster

GL Prosecco

$11.00Out of stock

GL Champagne

$21.00

GL Sparkling Rose

$13.00

BTL Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Champagne

$84.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$52.00

BTL Place Holder - Blanc de Noir

BTL Bollinger Champagne Special Cuvee

$145.00

BTL LeMesnil Champagne Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Prestige 2005

$170.00

BTL Place Holder - Sparkling

BTL Place Holder - Sparkling

BTL Lise and Bertrand Joussett "Exile" Gamay Pet Nat

$70.00

BTL Moutard Brut Prestige Rose NV

$80.00

GL Riesling

$13.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Viognier

$14.00

GL Chablis

$16.00

GL Chardonnay

$17.00

BTL Riesling

$52.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$56.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Viognier

$56.00

BTL Chablis

$64.00

BTL Chardonnay

$68.00

BTL Pfluger, Cuvee Biodynamite 2021

$70.00

BTL Selbach Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Kabinett 2019

$74.00

BTL J.J. Prum Graacher Himmerlreich Spatlese 2020

$90.00

BTL Von Winning Ungeheuer Grosses Gewachs

$140.00

BTL Cambados Urban Winery 'Desconcierto' 2020

$75.00

BTL Dog Point 2021

$74.00

BTL Michel Vattan Sancerre "Cuvee O-P" 2020

$74.00

BTL Albert Boxler 2019

$84.00

BTL Minet Pouilly Fume 2020

$75.00

BTL Baumard Val De Loire Savennieres 2018

$98.00

BTL La Spinetta 2020

$63.00

BTL Alaine Poutre Chablis 2019

$75.00

BTL The Eyrie Vineyards "Estate" 2020

$87.00

BTL Lassarat Pouilly Fuisse 1er "Clos de France" 2020

$92.00

BTL Keenan Spring Mountain District 2019

$100.00

BTL J. Moreau and Fils Chablis Vaillons 2019

$110.00

BTL Lafouge Meursault 2019

$145.00

BTL The Vinden Headcase Somerset 2021

$72.00

BTL 0000

$97.00

GL Gamay

$14.00

GL Pinot Noir

$16.00

GL Cabernet Franc

$13.00

GL Nebbiolo

$14.00

GL Rhone Blend

$14.00

GL Tempranillo

$15.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00Out of stock

GL Zinfandel

$16.00

BTL Gamay

$56.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Cabernet Franc

$52.00

BTL Nebbiolo

$56.00

BTL Rhone Blend

$56.00

BTL Tempranillo

$60.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Zinfandel

$64.00

BTL Lo-Fi 2021

$72.00

BTL Ochota Barrels 'The Price of Silence' 2021

$92.00

BTL Lafarge Vial Cote de Brouilly 2018

$120.00

BTL Stoller Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2019

$70.00

BTL Fess Parker Santa Rita Hills 2020

$78.00

BTL Quartz Reef 2018

$92.00

BTL Goisot Bourgogne Cotes d'Auxerre Rouge 'La Ronce 2018

$95.00

BTL Jean-Charles Santenay Rouge 1er Cru 'Rousseau' 2018

$110.00

BTL Alexana 'Estate'

$115.00

BTL Pisoni Vineyards 'Soberanes' Vineyard 2018

$165.00

BTL Chateau de la Maltroye Chassagne-Montrachet 2020

$185.00

BTL Sea Smoke 'Southing' 2020

$205.00

BTL Domaine Clos de la Chapelle Pommard 1er Cru 2020

$220.00

BTL Albert Bichot Latricieres-Chambertin Grand Cru 2019

$740.00

BTL Thierry Germain Roches Neuves Saumur-Champigny 2020

$115.00

BTL Purlieu 'Beckstoffer to Kalon Vineyard' 2018

$410.00

BTL Rotem and Mounir Cotes du Rhone Rouge 'Inopia' 2017

$70.00

BTL Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2019

$105.00

BTL Clos des Papes Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2020

$245.00

BTL Matias Riccitelli "Tinto de la Casa" 2019

$75.00

BTL Dei 'Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2018

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Felsina Berardenga Chianti Classico 2019

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Ciacci Piccolomini d' Aragona 'Brunello di Montalcino' 2017

$130.00

BTL La Rioja Alta Gran Reserva '904' 2011

$135.00Out of stock

BTL Malvira Reserva Trinta Roero 2005

$100.00

BTL Oddero Borlolo "Rocche di Castiglione" DOCG

$155.00Out of stock

BTL Vietti Barolo 'Ravera' 2018

$400.00

BTL Chateau Grand Bert 2018

$75.00

BTL Chateau Montrose La Dame de Montrose 2017

$190.00

BTL Provenance 2017

$70.00

BTL Bramare 'Lujan de Cuyo' 2017

$100.00

BTL Woodlands Vinyard 'Margaret' 2016

$110.00

BTL Hedges Red Mountain Cabernet 2018

$110.00

BTL Cliff Lede "Stags Leap" 2018

$160.00

BTL Neal "Howell Mountain" 2017

$185.00

BTL Salus 'Estate' 2016

$215.00

BTL Larkmead "The Lark" 2015

$650.00

BTL Day, Sanoma 2018

$70.00

BTL Chateau Montelena 2018

$120.00

BTL Molly Dooker The Boxer 2020

$72.00

BTL K Vintners "Motor City Kitty" 2018

$90.00

BTL E. Guigal Cote Rotie Chateau d'Ampuis 2015

$342.00

GL Still Rose

$12.00

GL Orange Wine

$13.00

BTL Still Rose

$48.00

BTL Orange Wine

$52.00

GL Moscato

$11.00

GL Bugey Cerdon

$14.00

GL Lambrusco

$12.00

GL Chinato

$16.00

GL 10yr Tawny

$16.00

GL 20yr Tawny

$24.00

GL Bual Madeira

$16.00

GL PX Sherry

$14.00

GL Palo Cortado Sherry

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

acre restaurant is founded by chef and owner andrew longres. it is founded on the principals of amazing ingredients, refined execution and exceptional warmth and hospitality. acre restaurant will feature a wood burning hearth and accommodate 90 guest and put an emphasis on locally raised meats and seafood, craft cocktails and amazing wine.

Location

6325 Lewis Street, Parkville, MO 64152

Directions

