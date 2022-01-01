Acre Restaurant 6325 Lewis Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
acre restaurant is founded by chef and owner andrew longres. it is founded on the principals of amazing ingredients, refined execution and exceptional warmth and hospitality. acre restaurant will feature a wood burning hearth and accommodate 90 guest and put an emphasis on locally raised meats and seafood, craft cocktails and amazing wine.
6325 Lewis Street, Parkville, MO 64152
