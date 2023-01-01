Alias 7150 Farm Station Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We take pride in serving approachable and refined dishes, utilizing the amazing local purveyors we support. Thank you for making this possible!
Location
7150 Farm Station Road, Warrenton, VA 20187
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brass Cannon - 15601 Turtle Point Drive
No Reviews
15601 Turtle Point Drive Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Warrenton
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Warrenton, Virginia
4.6 • 446
108 Main St. Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurant